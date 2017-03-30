Ascott The Residence opens in Tokyo’s financial hub

TOKYO —

The Ascott Limited on Thursday opens its first Ascott The Residence property in Japan — Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo. Located in the heart of Tokyo’s financial district, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo offers premium accommodation comprising 130 beautiful and luxurious residences in a development enveloped by a multitude of shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

The lobby on level 22 provides an elegantly practical space; a sizeable art installation greets you, complimented by floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering views of the city and Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo’s rooftop oasis. The lobby houses the reception desk for the residence’s “Ascott Hosts,” or guest service staff who are available 24/7, as well as a beautifully styled meeting space of plush lounges surrounded by towering shelves of precious relics and art pieces. In fact, the entire building hosts a stunning selection of artwork by both local and international artists. The reading lounge is the ideal space for a casual catch-up over coffee, an informal business meeting, or to simply relax.

On the same floor, you’ll find a selection of private meeting rooms, a state of the art gymnasium and a spectacular swimming pool, perfect for some early morning laps or to take the edge off after a busy day. Level 22 also boasts a restaurant offering Chinese, Singaporean and international cuisine, which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The apartments themselves are exquisite. Ranging from studios to three bedrooms, each apartment is fully furnished and complete with Western appliances and most include a kitchen and laundry facilities. For those seeking authentic Japanese accommodation, some suites also include a tatami-mat room. The apartments are meticulously planned to make the most of their abundant space and include stunning views of the city or the East Garden of the imperial palace. Each features an immaculately styled study nook and you will find clever storage options throughout. No matter what your needs may be, each apartment offers everything you would expect and more from a premium, world class serviced residence.

Aside from being strategically located within walking distance of the prestigious Ginza shopping district and the Imperial Palace, Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo has direct access to one of Tokyo’s largest subway stations, Otemachi station. Serving five different subway lines, Otemachi station is a gateway to greater Tokyo for those wanting to explore this amazing city. Just a short stroll away is Tokyo station, where you can catch the shinkansen bullet train, the fastest way to access the rest of Japan. This, plus the fact that the Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo’s location is close to many multinational companies and Japanese banks, makes it impossible to beat as a home base for business executives and leisure travellers.

Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo encompasses the comforts of home with the features of a luxury hotel, in a world-class setting. It provides the perfect home away from home for business executives and their families planning to reside in Tokyo, or for leisure travellers seeking a first-rate experience with easy access to the rest of Japan.

Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo

1-1-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo, Japan

(81-3) 5208 2001

http://www.the-ascott.com/en/japan/tokyo/ascott-marunouchi-tokyo/index.html