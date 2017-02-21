Attenborough to present BBC 'Blue Planet' sequel

LONDON —

Britain’s most revered TV naturalist David Attenborough, 90, is returning to present a sequel to “The Blue Planet” documentary series, 16 years after the original illuminated the depths of the world’s oceans.

“Blue Planet II” will air later this year on the BBC, and follows the 2001 series which vividly depicted marine life from across the world and won two Emmys and two Baftas for its music and cinematography.

The BBC said the new series will feature phenomena such as methane volcanoes in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean’s so-called “boiling sea,” as well as footage from 1,000 meters under the Antarctic Ocean.

“I am truly thrilled to be joining this new exploration of the underwater worlds which cover most of our planet, yet are still its least known,” Attenborough said.

The series follows his critically acclaimed series “Planet Earth II”, which was broadcast in Britain last year. It was the most watched natural history program for at least 15 years, the BBC said, and premiered in the U.S. on Saturday.

Attenborough is also known for his work on the “Life” series of nine documentaries made over a 30-year period from 1979.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

