Clothing company to bring popular Japanese mobile games’ character costumes to life

We can’t get enough of cosplay, so we welcome news that clothes company Nutte, in conjunction with mobile phone game makers Axel Mark, have obtained an official license to make costumes belonging to characters from popular RPG games “Hortensia Saga,” “Alternative Girls,” “Brave Frontier,” “World Cross Saga” and “Griffon.”

The detailing on the costumes is intricate and true to the games’ character designs. Now you too can look just as impressive as a professional cosplayer like Enako but with minimal effort.

Of course such craftsmanship comes at a price. Prices range from the World Cross Saga costume at 88,560 yen to the Alternative Girls costume at 151,200 yen including tax. They are available in sizes small to large, but larger-proportioned buyers beware, even the large size is a bit on the elvenly-slim side.

Also, should you take part in one too many battles and take damage to your precious cosplay, Coscrea is offering a service to fix it up for you good as new. They are also able to resize it for you, should you overindulgence in feasting and carousing.

The costumes is available to purchase from the Coscrea website.

Sources: Coscrea, Coscrea Press Release

