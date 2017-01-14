Film reveals 'flash and facade' of McDonald's empire builder Ray Kroc

Arts & Culture ( 0 )

Michael Keaton poses at the premiere of the movie "The Founder" in Los Angeles on Jan 11. Reuters photo

LOS ANGELES —

Lead actor Michael Keaton, director John Lee Hancock and other cast members on Wednesday night premiered “The Founder”, a biopic about Ray Kroc, who turned the McDonald brothers’ fast food eatery into one of the biggest franchises in the world.

The film shows how Kroc, a struggling travelling salesman of milkshake makers, convinced brothers Mac and Dick McDonald to expand their diner business across America.

When their partnership broke down over quality control issues and other differences, Kroc proved himself to be a tough businessman intent on retaining control of the franchise.

“Ray Kroc was like a lot of Americans who came from immigrant families, that’s who we are and that’s a great thing…a bootstraps kinds of guy”, said Keaton, who plays Kroc in the film.

But Nick Offerman, who plays Dick McDonald, saw the film’s appeal differently.

“The cast is riddled with good-looking white men that are very well-spoken, from Ivy League colleges,” he said. “It’s the epitome of American capitalism…the greatest representation of having as much flash and facade as possible, backed up by as little integrity as possible.”

At the premiere, the cast also spoke about their previous job experiences in the dining industry, with Keaton pointing just up the street to where he said he had got fired from a restaurant at which he had worked for just a day-and-a-half.

“My first job was shucking oysters at a place called ‘The Boston Sea Party’ in Denver, Colorado, said John Carroll Lynch, who stars as Mac McDonald, “which is 1,500 miles from any ocean, so I’d never seen an oyster before.”

“The Founder” hits U.S. theaters on January 20. 

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
4th Outreach Scholarship Walkathon

4th Outreach Scholarship Walkathon

Nishimachi International SchoolInternational Schools

50th Annual Nishimachi International School Food Fair

50th Annual Nishimachi International School Food Fair

Nishimachi International SchoolInternational Schools

AJE Winter Camp

AJE Winter Camp

Aoba-Japan International SchoolInternational Schools

Special Offers

AJE Spring Adventure Camp

AJE Spring Adventure Camp

Offer ends: n/a

Work
in Japan

Search the Largest English Job Board in Japan.

Find a Job Now!

More in Arts & Culture

View all

View all

Japan Investment
Properties

Listings Updated Daily

Search