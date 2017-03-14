Japanese master craftsman builds stunning tiny house on wheels

TOKYO —

We’ve seen some amazing examples of tiny houses in Japan, but this might just be one of our all-time favourites. Recently featured on YouTube channel “Living Big in a Tiny House,” this home on wheels was lovingly created by Japanese master craftsman Haruhiko Tagami, who used locally grown cedar wood and all-natural materials in its design.

The Japanese owners who live in the mobile home, which is so light it can be pulled by a small-engine vehicle, were more than happy to show off the ingenious details that make the space so wonderful to live in. And with features like an adjustable roof, a concealed refrigerator and even a built-in fireplace, it’s a place that we wouldn’t mind living in too!

Take a tour of the tiny home by checking out the video below.

Despite its tiny size, this home is big on design details that focus on practicality and efficient use of space. The living area can be set up to either seat six people around a central table, or with the table pushed to one side to create a more open area to move about in.

What’s so beautiful about the home is that it takes its inspiration from traditional Japanese rooms, which are designed to be multi-purpose spaces that can act as dining room, living room and sleeping area, with just a few small furnishing adjustments.

While there’s an emphasis on practical details, there are also a number of design features to enhance the beauty of the space, with concealed compartments, a central shelf to bring the outside space inside, and a fireplace to cosy up to on cold nights.

Thanks to Japan’s popular public bathing culture, the owners of the home requested not to have a shower installed in their home so they could enjoy using onsen hot springs on their travels instead. While they have a portable toilet with them when they travel, they find they don’t often need to use it, opting instead to use public facilities.

While a life on the road isn’t for everyone, if we had the option to tow this on the back of our car on our next getaway, we’d definitely jump at the opportunity. As the owners say, you can’t help but feel good while surrounded by the light and natural materials inside their home, and with so many clever design details that make living in the great outdoors easy, this tiny house is one that will continue to inspire lovers of downsized living long into the future.

Source: YouTube/Living Big in a Tiny House

