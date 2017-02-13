Making the ordinary extraordinary with Keisuke Unosawa

TOKYO —

The story of Keisuke Unosawa’s design career is far from ordinary. You won’t find skills developed at a prestigious design school or an expensive intern program abroad; there are no recurring childhood dreams to have work featured in MoMA (that just happened incidentally).

In fact, it all started… on a boat. At 17-years-old and out of high school early (“I didn’t find it fun,” he says), Unosawa left home to pursue a career as a musician or actor. He got a job at the Takeshiba ferry terminal in Hamamatsucho, Tokyo, taking on random jobs like carrying luggage and washing up. It was then that he started to draw.

“I started to sketch what was around me. Things like the plates that I was washing, the inside of the ship, the views that I saw and the people there.”

A portfolio slowly began to form, inspired by the ordinary life that Unosawa was living every day. Eventually, he decided to send his drawings to different publications to see what would happen, including the kind of heavyweight media that would make even the most ambitious artist quake.

He laughs. “Everything was rejected,” he says. “But I kept sending them.”

GaijinPot