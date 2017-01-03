Sanrio characters Hello Kitty, Daniel and Gudetama join in new 'Koi Dance' craze

TOKYO —

While it didn’t quite catch on like the relentless “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” the fun and catchy “Koi Dance” (“Love Dance”) has plenty of people, including gold-medal winning figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, dancing.

The “Koi Dance” was made famous by the Japanese drama series “Nigeru wa Haji da ga Yaku ni Tatsu,” which features the song “Koi”, and moves choreographed by MIKIKO – the same creator of dance moves for popular Japanese musical acts such as Perfume and Babymetal.

Now, some other famous faces are joining in the fun, with Hello Kitty, Daniel, and lazy-egg Gudetama showing off their sweet moves in a video from Sanrio theme park Puroland.

The dance was originally performed by the cast of the Japanese drama, each episode ending with the two main characters dancing to the song.

In the new Hello Kitty version, both Kitty and Daniel have the appendages and digits to recreate the signature moves, but throw in basically-limbless Gudetama.

The official music video for the song has racked up over 65 million views on YouTube, the U.S. Embassy version almost 5 million, and many other renditions are popping up all over. Who would you next like to see doing this catchy little number?

Source: Dailymotion/alldailyvideos

