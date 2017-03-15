4 major brewers mull joint delivery in Hokkaido to reduce costs

TOKYO —

Four major Japanese brewers are considering starting joint deliveries of their alcoholic products in Hokkaido possibly by the end of this year in an effort to cut distribution costs, according to sources close to the matter.

Asahi Breweries Ltd, Kirin Brewery Co, Suntory Beer Ltd and Sapporo Breweries Ltd are planning to set up a distribution base in Sapporo, the capital of Japan’s northernmost prefecture, from which their products would be transported to wholesalers across Hokkaido.

All except Suntory Beer operate plants in Hokkaido.

Joint delivery would also benefit wholesalers because they will be able to receive products from the four companies all at once.

Asahi Breweries, Kirin Brewery and Sapporo Breweries are already distributing products together in Tokyo, while Asahi Breweries and Kirin Brewery started joint transportation of their products by train to the Hokuriku region in central Japan from their plants in the Kansai area in the west in January.

Akiyoshi Koji, president of Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, the holding company of Asahi Breweries, indicated in December that it is important to strengthen competitiveness while promoting cooperation in order to boost the industry’s profitability.

© KYODO