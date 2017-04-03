890,000 new recruits in Japan start 1st day at work

TOKYO —

An estimated 890,000 new recruits at companies, public offices and other organizations across Japan marked their first day at work Monday, the first business day of the country’s new fiscal year.

Job availability for graduates has continued to improve over the past several years, with 90.6% of those slated to graduate from universities before April having found jobs as of Feb 1 while 94% of job-seeking high school seniors had found jobs as of the end of January, according to the labor ministry.

Labor shortages are particularly pronounced in the construction and distribution industries.

Welcome ceremonies were held at a number of companies and other employers on Monday morning, with new workers expressing their motivations. Those who started working at the local governments of disaster-stricken towns vowed to contribute to reconstruction efforts.

In the town of Mashiki, Kumamoto Prefecture, which was hit hard by strong earthquakes in April last year, Mayor Hironori Nishimura asked 21 new employees to strive to rebuild the township. “Many of our residents are still not living normal lives. We want you to aim big to write a new history of the town of Mashiki.”

Masato Mizuta, 26, whose grandparents are living in temporary housing in the southwestern Japan town, said, “I will do my best to realize tangible support while taking good care of the emotional needs of elderly people.”

In northeastern Japan, which was struck by the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster, new recruits were also aiming to help reconstruction of stricken towns.

Eight recruits started working for the municipal government of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture, where an evacuation instruction was lifted Friday, excluding an area with an excessive level of radiation, following the meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant nearby.

Six people joined the Sanriku railway in neighboring Iwate Prefecture, whose train tracks were severed over a stretch of several kilometers due to the tsunami. Ryuta Furudate, an 18-year-old driver trainee from the local town of Miyako, said, “I will work hard to become a driver who would be loved by local people, so I can repay those who helped us at the time of the disaster.”

In Osaka, President Kazuhiro Tsuga of electronics giant Panasonic Corp. encouraged the group’s 780 new employees to try to do new things courageously, saying at a welcoming ceremony that it is impossible to survive in a changing society only with a conventional way of thinking.

Tatsuhiro Kishi, a new employee who did research in school on how to make people laugh with robots, said in his remarks at the ceremony, “I want to create robots that can help people’s lives and transform society.”

In Tokyo, advertising agency Dentsu Inc President Toshihiro Yamamoto expressed regret at a closed-door welcoming ceremony over the suicide of one of its employees whose cause of death from overwork prompted an outcry over the country’s culture of long work hours.

“We feel very sorry for making you and your family members worry so much before joining our company,” the president told new recruits in his remarks at the ceremony, according to the company.

A new Dentsu employee in his 20s told Kyodo News, “I already understand the toughness of the job and (Dentsu’s) traditionally tough mentorship.” He said he wants to learn his job fast and become involved in a large project.

Cash-strapped Japanese nuclear and electronics conglomerate Toshiba Corp. held off on hiring new graduates this year. Battered by massive losses from its U.S. nuclear business, Toshiba split off its prized memory chip business into a separate unit Saturday to sell a majority stake in the new company to help fund its turnaround plan.

Travel agency Tellmeclub, which abruptly went bankrupt late last month and left many people travelling abroad through the agency to suddenly fend for themselves, withdrew its job offers to around 50 graduates at the last minute.

As of Thursday, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare had received 14 inquiries seeking help from people whose job offers were canceled by the travel agency.

© KYODO