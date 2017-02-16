Abe hopeful 'Premium Friday' will boost consumption

TOKYO —
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he hopes that new government-business initiative, called “Premium Friday,” will boost economic consumption.
Abe met Wednesday with the government’s Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy to discuss the introduction of “Premium Friday,” which allows employees to finish working at 3 p.m. on the last Friday at the end of each month. It is set to begin on Feb 24.
“Premium Friday” is a collaboration between the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry and 15 business groups. Abe said he hopes the initiative will encourage workers to enjoy activities such as shopping, dining and traveling, and thus give the economy a boost.
At the council meeting, some members pointed out that the government should also take children’s lifestyle into consideration.
There still remains some doubt over whether employees will actually go home at 3 p.m. When “Premium Friday” was first announced last year, government officials and businesses said there are many unknown factors.
Some issues yet to be resolved are how to encourage employees to leave their offices so early, how to avoid retailers from getting involved in price wars by offering excessive discounts and what services can be set up to cater to employees who want to enjoy themselves once they finish work at 3 p.m.
spinningplates
This is funny. So I guess in the first month people will try it out. Then the following month when they see their salary has been adjusted that will be end of that. Or am I missing something?
SenseNotSoCommon
Is it a Suntory ad?
minello7
Is this a real world these politicians live in.
Mike L
Abe finally lets his 3rd (4th?) arrow fly!
Hold onto your seats as the economy is going to go into overdrive from the 24th.
Jalapeno
How about premium everyday?
Or better to just do the 4-day/10 hour per day thing and let people have the whole Friday off. Yahoo Japan has started that, I think.
HaiDesu
Calling any day a "Premium" day does nothing unless there are other incentives besides closing business at 3:00 PM. Most people leaving early will simply see it as a way to get home earlier to relax at home or get some errands done.
Try something like half tax day (maybe) or no tax day (doubtful). Half tax would allow for some revenue to the city and national government but no tax day will only benefit the merchant.
japan4life
Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister with the catchy slogans and economic policies that dont work. Letting people off from work a few hours early once a month will not boost consumption if people dont have the money to spend.
FizzBit
So this is the best thing Abe and his gang could come up with? WOW!
itsonlyrocknroll
For part timers paid hourly that doesn't appear to be much of a premium any day of the week.
Dango bong
how about forcing companies to allow employees to use their vacation days?
Reckless
imagine booking a restaurant that last friday may be tough with the herd mentality,,,
Yubaru
Ding-dong...wrong answer, should be "How to encourage employers to allow their employees to leave WITHOUT cutting their pay AND not increasing their work hours on other days of the week to compensate for the "free-time"
Next the government is going to be coming up with more goofy-arsed ideas for how people should use their extra "free" time, and housewives all over the country are going to complain their husbands are coming home too early!
Just like the problems that people dreamed up when kids started getting Saturdays off from school!
Huh (No #2) SO? Let the retailers get into price wars! The consumer is the winner!
randomnator
Are schools going to cancel clubs on that day? If they don't it negates the purpose somewhat. Nice to see them trying things.
theeastisred
This must be a joke. Hard to detect any funny elements, however.
jcapan
"Doubt" in this case meaning an overwhelming feeling that the initiative will be DOA. "Unknown factors" include such things as how lowly workers can leave their desks at 3pm when their Buchou will be there casting baleful glances until 9pm, when he has a big date at the Kyabakura.
goldorak
Pachinkos the main/only beneficiaries perhaps which could mean j ppl will have even less money to spend ;)
Disillusioned
Australia has had a 38 hour working week and a rostered day off once a month for 30 years and the country is surviving just fine. Japan wants to introduce an optional few hours off once a month and they are panicking about how it will effect the economy. The only advantage I see in this is, the izakayas will get a boost once a month when all the salarymen hit the pubs few hours earlier than usual. I suppose that is a boost in consumption - of alcohol!
gogogo
shakes head
Tokyo-Engr
@minello7 - You beat me to the question. No - they do not live in the real world. They have an infinite supply of money and heck when they need more they just create it out of thin air!
Wakarimasen
0
Not really sure how this will work unless they begin enforcing this rule through all public agencies first. Already my company has said we won't be doing this..
chugmagaga
0
This. For sure this will happen. Anyway everything is in the word ENCOURAGE. Again, no teeth, no action.
HaiDesu
Gomenasai
Let me clarify, half tax day would incentivise shoppers and allow the government to get their cut of the shopping. No tax day would only benefit merchants and shoppers so I doubt a no tax day would happen. If a no tax day were to happen, I would bet sales numbers would be huge especially for high priced items like luxury goods, property, or automobiles.
