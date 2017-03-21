ANA's 4th 'Star Wars' jet goes into domestic service

TOKYO —

All Nippon Airways (ANA) on Tuesday began domestic service with its fourth “Star Wars” themed aircraft styled after the iconic robot C-3PO.

On Monday, the Boeing 777 aircraft was unveiled at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, with both R2-D2 and C-3PO, the famous droids in attendance. Actor Anthony Daniels, who brought the golden robot C-3PO to life onscreen, also emerged from the distinctive yellow passenger jet as a special guest and autographed the plane’s exterior (photo below).

Aside from the eye-catching exterior, the interior of the airplane is specially designed to capture C-3PO’s features, and even the cabin crew will welcome passengers onboard while wearing an exclusive apron dedicated to the droid. In addition to C-3PO headrest seat covers in the cabin, paper cups with the bot designs will be available for in-flight beverages.

The first flight left Haneda for Kagoshima Airport on Tuesday. The aircraft will exclusively fly on ANA’s domestic routes throughout Japan.

Japan Today