Automakers urge Takata to pursue court-mediated restructuring

TOKYO —

Automakers are urging embattled air bag maker Takata Corp to pursue court-mediated restructuring, and abandon its intention to revamp itself without any court involvement, industry sources say.

Takata confirmed Saturday that an outside panel tasked with crafting Takata’s rehabilitation plan proposed the company select U.S.-based Key Safety Systems to help rehabilitate the Japanese air bag maker as it struggles to pay for huge cost of the global recall of Takata air bags.

But Takata said, “Nothing has been finalized yet.”

Takata has taken the stance that it prefers out-of-court proceedings both at home and abroad. The company is expected to decide on a specific restructuring plan soon.

Automakers were initially open to the idea of out-of-court proceedings, but later tilted toward court-led reforms to ensure more transparency about burden sharing with Takata.

On Saturday, Takata once again stressed that it will seek an out-of court restructuring. “Our top priority is to maintain the supply chain of our products and will aim to revive without court-mandated proceedings,” it said.

Concern that Takata’s air bag inflators could rupture and spray metal parts at passengers has prompted regulators to order the recall. The defective part has been blamed for at least 15 deaths globally.

The recall-related costs to be shouldered by Takata and automakers are estimated to top 1 trillion yen (roughly $8.8 billion).

But the costs could expand, especially in the United States where the number of Takata inflators to be recalled is expected to total around 70 million and 11 deaths linked to its exploding air bags have been confirmed by U.S. safety regulators.

