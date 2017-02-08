Bernie Sanders coming to Mississippi for march against Nissan

Business ( 0 )

CANTON, Miss. —

Vermont Sen Bernie Sanders and actor Danny Glover are coming to Mississippi to help bring attention to what organizers call poor working conditions at Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Canton.

The Clarion-Ledger reports that a local group called the Mississippi Alliance For Fairness at Nissan is helping to organize the “March on Mississippi.” The march is scheduled for March 4 at the Canton Sportsplex and U.S. Rep Bennie Thompson and Sierra Club President Aaron Mair are also expected to attend.

The march was organized after Nissan workers say they were met with intimidation and harassment after they tried to unionize.

In a statement Tuesday, Nissan denied the allegations and said that the company’s Canton employees have “some of the highest wages and strongest benefits in Mississippi.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

