Bic Camera to accept virtual currency payments

TOKYO —

Consumer electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc said Wednesday it will start accepting payments in virtual currency bitcoin at its flagship outlets in Tokyo to draw more foreign shoppers by offering diverse payment options.

Though on a trial basis, Bic Camera will be the country’s first major retailer to launch the bitcoin payment service on Friday. The payments will be accepted at the BICQLO Shinjuku East store near Shinjuku Station and at the Yurakucho store in Chiyoda Ward.

Japan is viewed as lagging behind other countries in the availability of the bitcoin payment method at retail stores and elsewhere, and in “fintech,” the combination of financial services with information technology.

Tokyo-based Bic Camera plans to decide whether to expand bitcoin payments to other outlets after gauging demand for the new payment method. The service is being launched in response to requests from foreign customers, according to the company.

Bitcoin is a major digital currency used over the Internet without government or central bank backing. The sudden shutdown in 2014 of Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange MtGox Co. raised concerns about the credibility of the virtual currency.

Japan has revised its law to regulate bitcoin and other virtual currencies to protect users and prevent their use in terrorism and money laundering. The revised law took effect on Saturday.

Japan has seen a surge in the number of foreign visitors, with its economy aided by robust demand among such visitors, particularly those from China, for electronics and other Japanese products.

© KYODO