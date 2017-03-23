California hamburger restaurant chain Umami Burger to open 1st Tokyo store on Friday

Some of the menu items at Umami Burger in Tokyo

TOKYO —

Popular California hamburger restaurant chain Umami Burger will open its first restaurant outside the U.S. in Tokyo on Friday. It will open in the Portofino building in Kita-Aoyama.

Umami Burger, which was founded by Adam Fleischman in Los Angeles in 2009, takes gourmet hamburgers to a whole new level. The word “umami” itself is Japanese, meaning savory (or the fifth taste), and fans have long been waiting for the restaurant to open an outlet in Tokyo.

There are 24 restaurants in the U.S., and while the Tokyo one will have the standard menu favorites such as the signature Umami Burger (1,380 yen), with its shiitake mushrooms, caramelised onions, roasted tomato, parmesan crisp and umami ketchup, the Truffle Burger (1,480 yen), Manly Burger (1,5880 yen), Falafel Burger (1,280 yen) and the Royale Burger (1,780 yen), there are some items unique to Japan. One is the Samurai Burger (1,380 yen), served with teriyaki sauce, pate and lotus; and the U-nami Burger (1,280 yen), a white fish fillet burger with tartar sauce.

Sides include sweet potato fries, truffle fries, cheesy tots, Gochujang & Guava short rib sliders, tempura onion rings, Umami caesar and truffled beets.

And if you’re still hungry, you can finish off your meal with a chocolate slider chocolate, caramel or fruits sauce.

Umami Burger
Portofino
Kita-Aoyama 3-15-5
Minto-Ward
Map
Tel: 03-6452-6951

Hours: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. (last order 10:30 p.m.)
Seats 70

External Link: https://www.umamiburger.com/menu/

Some of the menu items at Umami Burger in Tokyo

