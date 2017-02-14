Chinese auto sales weaken in January as sales tax rises

BEIJING —

China’s auto sales shrank in January following a sales tax increase, an industry group reported Monday.

Sales in the world’s biggest auto market declined 1.1% from a year earlier to 2.2 million, compared to December’s 9.1% expansion, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 0.2% from a year ago to 2.5 million.

China’s auto sales rose 15% last year after Beijing cut in half a 10% sales tax on small-engine vehicles. The government restored part of that reduction in January, raising the tax from 5% to 7.5%.

Demand for SUVs helped to offset weakness in sedan sales.

SUV sales rose 10.5% in January to 881,000, while sedan sales shrank 3% to 1.1 million, according to CAAM. Sales of lower-priced Chinese brand SUVs rose 15.2% to 543,000.

China’s trade figures can be distorted by the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times in January and February each year. This year, the two-week holiday began Jan 27, depressing retail activity in January, while last year’s break didn’t begin until Feb 7.

“January was an unusual month with the earlier timing of the Chinese New Year holiday and the impact of the reduced tax incentive,” Ford Motor Co’s vice president for sales, Peter Fleet, said in a statement last week.

— General Motors Co reported earlier that January sales of GM-brand vehicles by the company and its Chinese partners fell 24% to 321,264. It blamed the Lunar New Year sales lull.

— Ford Motor Co said its sales were off 32% at 88,432 vehicles.

— BMW AG, Europe’s biggest luxury brand, said sales of BMW- and Mini-brand vehicles rose 18.2% to 51,345, exceeding 50,000 for the first time.

— Nissan Motor Co, the most popular Japanese brand in China, said sales declined 6.2% from a year earlier to 119,411 vehicles.

— Toyota Motor Co said its sales rose 8.1% to 101,800.

