Chinese shops pull Japanese food items from shelves over safety fears

BEIJING —

A number of Chinese stores have almost completely pulled Japanese food products from their shelves after a consumer rights show aired by China’s state-run broadcaster CCTV alleged that some items are from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Kyodo News confirmed that stores in Beijing and Shanghai, at least, as well as some online shops, have stopped selling Japanese food products. Chinese media reports say that the withdrawals have begun in more than 10 major cities, also including Tianjin, Guangzhou and Nanjing.

Some outlets put notices for customers at their emptied shelves explaining that they are carrying out safety checks on Japanese food items after being informed by the government of the broadcast.

CCTV reported Wednesday that Japanese food items from Fukushima or its surrounding areas, the import of which Chinese authorities have banned in the wake of the nuclear disaster, have actually been sold in China.

Among Chinese consumers, who have gained more purchasing power in recent years, imports from Japan and other foreign countries are popular, while local authorities continue to face serious challenges in ensuring the safety of domestically produced goods.

The scare broke out despite Sino-Japanese relations being much better than several years ago, when they were at the lowest ebb in decades over a territorial row and wartime issues.

While the removals could expand rapidly in other parts of China, Shanghai food supervisory authorities said they have not so far found any problematic Japanese items.

In addition to Chinese retailers, Japanese brand Muji specifically came under the spotlight and was shamed during the two-hour annual program, composed of undercover reports and entertainment performances.

But Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Japanese brand, selling various household goods and food items, denied any wrongdoing in a press statement released a day after the CCTV program.

The Japanese company said the two food products taken up by the state broadcaster were not produced in prefectures covered by China’s import prohibition.

The firm said furthermore all food products sold in China go through quarantine inspections before entering the country and are accompanied by necessary certificates of producers.

It said the CCTV program is based on a “misunderstanding” partly because the Japanese law requires that the name of a company selling a product and its headquarters be printed on the package.

However, the address of the head office is not necessarily the origin of a product. The Muji operator is headquartered in Tokyo, one of the 10 Japanese prefectures on which China still imposes a food import ban.

Japan has requested China many times to lift or relax those import restrictions, saying that products from those prefectures are also safe enough and bought by Japanese consumers.

The annual CCTV program, which coincides with World Consumer Rights Day, has often criticized foreign companies. One of its segments on Wednesday targeted U.S. sports brand Nike Inc., accusing it of misleading advertising on some of its basketball shoes.

© KYODO