Consumer prices fall for 9th straight month in November

TOKYO —
Japan’s consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November, official data showed Tuesday, as the nation struggles to shake off deflation that has plagued its economy.
Core consumer prices declined 0.4% on-year, the internal affairs ministry said. There was a forecast of a 0.3% fall.
The data was a further blow to efforts from the government and the Bank of Japan to pump up the world’s number three economy with massive public spending and aggressive monetary easing.
Tokyo officials have blamed external factors, such as falling energy prices and uncertainty related to emerging economies, for their failure to achieve a promised two percent inflation target.
Last month, the central bank said it expected to hit 2% inflation by March 2019—four years later than its original target and the latest in a string of delays.
The internal affairs ministry also said the nation’s household spending fell for the ninth consecutive month, falling 1.5% in November from a year ago.
The nation’s unemployment rate edged up to 3.1% in November from the 3% registered in October, the ministry said.
For more than three years, BOJ policymakers have embarked on a bond-buying stimulus program to try to keep interest rates low and increase borrowing and spending.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to office in late 2012 and launched a growth plan—a mix of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing.
But economists are increasingly writing off the Abenomics spend-for-growth policy.
© 2016 AFP
Order by Time Order by Popularity
8 Comments
Login to comment
0
Wakarimasen
as the nation struggles to shake off deflation that has plagued its economy
This is such a lame narrative of how Japan's economy works.
1
qwertyjapan
Deflation is the friend of the consumer. Inflation is the devil to all, except the banker devils.
0
sangetsu03
I would hazard to guess that Japan's population has also fallen over 9 straight months. In the face of a rapidly falling population (and pool of consumers), it is rather foolish to believe that economic demand, growth, and inflation can occur. It is more than foolish, it is utterly absurd.
With the population predicted to fall by one-third by 2050, we can also expect economic activity to fall a like amount. This fall in economic activity means that the state will also see a fall in tax revenue. But contrary to logic, rather than decrease the size and scale of the state and it's spending in step with the decline in population, the opposite is occurring. The state is spending record amounts of money every year, and acquiring record debts in the process, while the means to repay this spending is ever reduced.
A great deal of this spending is on pensions and healthcare, but a great deal is not. A large part is now spent on defense, and endless bouts of stimulus spending to keep the stock market in the black, and to keep Japan Inc ambulatory. Japan must either face the problems in the economy, and take actions to solve them, or continue as it is, and make the problems ever worse, and the solutions much more painful.
0
Disillusioned
Of course they'd blame external factors. They would accept responsibility for a lack of ingenuity or innovation in their economic reform, would they? They've just recycled the economic ideals of the bubble era for international markets that no longer exist for Japan. Japan has to rebuild its economy from inside the country, not from 'external factors'. Yes, Japan does have to import a lot of goods from foods to fuels, but there are also many Japanese made domestic goods that are ridiculously overpriced, which forces people to buy imports. Stop the price fixing practices on domestic goods to increase consumer spending on Japanese goods and the economy will fix itself.
0
Peter Qinghai
Abe is such a fine prestidigitator!
His financial slight-of-hand has created the illusion of prosperity (amongst the wealthy).
Although, the cold, hard fact of the matter is quite the opposite.
The Abenomics smoke & mirrors has made a bright future disappear!
0
MsDelicious
I rather like deflation and yen yasu.
0
Strangerland
It's enyasu. You mixed English and Japanese.
Enyasu for the non-Japanese speakers = weak yen.
0
garymalmgren
Want inflation?
Well, how about the old tried and true method of increasing wages and salaries?
Back to top