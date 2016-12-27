Consumer prices fall for 9th straight month in November

TOKYO —

Japan’s consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November, official data showed Tuesday, as the nation struggles to shake off deflation that has plagued its economy.

Core consumer prices declined 0.4% on-year, the internal affairs ministry said. There was a forecast of a 0.3% fall.

The data was a further blow to efforts from the government and the Bank of Japan to pump up the world’s number three economy with massive public spending and aggressive monetary easing.

Tokyo officials have blamed external factors, such as falling energy prices and uncertainty related to emerging economies, for their failure to achieve a promised two percent inflation target.

Last month, the central bank said it expected to hit 2% inflation by March 2019—four years later than its original target and the latest in a string of delays.

The internal affairs ministry also said the nation’s household spending fell for the ninth consecutive month, falling 1.5% in November from a year ago.

The nation’s unemployment rate edged up to 3.1% in November from the 3% registered in October, the ministry said.

For more than three years, BOJ policymakers have embarked on a bond-buying stimulus program to try to keep interest rates low and increase borrowing and spending.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to office in late 2012 and launched a growth plan—a mix of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing.

But economists are increasingly writing off the Abenomics spend-for-growth policy.

© 2016 AFP