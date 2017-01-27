Consumer prices in Japan fall for 1st time in 4 years in 2016

TOKYO —
Japan on Friday logged its first annual consumer price decline in four years, underscoring the challenges facing Tokyo’s fight to rid the world’s number three economy of deflation.
Government data showed prices dropped 0.3% in 2016 from a year earlier, as weak household spending and meagre wage hikes keep a lid on inflation.
In December alone, core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food, declined 0.2% from a year ago—slightly better than expectations of a 0.3% fall.
But it was still the 10th straight month of decline, and another blow to the government and Bank of Japan’s efforts to pump up the economy.
However, on Wednesday, Japan posted its first annual trade surplus since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster sent the country’s energy import bills soaring.
The upbeat trade figures also showed that exports rose in December for the first time in more than a year, as demand picked up for Japan-made auto parts and semiconductors.
Japan reports December household spending and factory output figures next week.
The country has been struggling to reverse a years-long deflationary spiral of falling prices and lacklustre economic growth.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to office in late 2012 and launched his so-called “Abenomics” growth plan—a mix of massive monetary easing, government spending and red-tape slashing—but growth remains fragile and inflation well below target.
BoJ officials have blamed external factors, such as falling energy prices and uncertainty related to emerging economies, for their failure to achieve a promised two percent inflation level.
The central bank, which holds it first meeting of the year next week, now expects to hit two percent inflation by March 2019—four years later than planned.
“Prices may start to turn positive as energy prices recover, but inflation is unlikely to rebound strongly for now,” said Hideaki Kikuchi, an economist at Japan Research Institute. “Consumer spending is weak and wage hikes have slowed.”
Falling prices discourage companies from making capital investments, while also slowing production.
Deflation can also discourage spending by consumers, who might postpone purchases until prices drop further or save money, creating further pressure on businesses.
The BoJ had hoped that consumers would spend more if prices were rising, persuading firms to expand operations and getting the economy humming.
But wage growth has fallen below expectations, meaning workers have less money to spend. Abe’s promises to cut through red tape have also been slow in coming.
© 2017 AFP
Order by Time Order by Popularity
15 Comments
Login to comment
6
krustytheclown
As long as a large percentage of the workforce is doing temporary or part-time work, consumer spending will remain weak. People don't spend money when there is no stability in their lives.
2
domtoidi
There has never been any data proving consumers delay purchases or companies are discouraged from making capital investments because of non-rising prices.
The banker class love that writers have been programmed to write this all the time.
6
Alfie Noakes
Botchan keeps asking Keidanren to increase salaries and they keep telling him to get to Fukushima. Nothing is going to change, it'll just get slightly worse, as it has done every year for the last 25 years...
4
rkom76
The BoJ had hoped that consumers would spend more if prices were rising
How does that work? I thought it was the opposite. If I keep earning the same and prices keep rising, shouldn't I save as much as possible or buy only the necessary ?
2
MarkX
And it always pisses me off when they exclude "volatile commodities" like fresh food when that is one of the bigger expenses a family has. I know that the prices fluctuate depending on the weather etc. but I'm sure in this day and age of super computers the numbers could be factored in. I agree with the other posters, the more prices increase, the less people will spend. The only point of reference these sold called experts are thinking of is whenever a sales/consumption tax is announced, people do go out and buy more. But I don't think you can compare the two situations. One is a definite increase, while the other is theoretical until it really happens.
3
CruisinJapan
I often wonder if getting more women in the workforce would help increase spending
I would argue that dual income families would be more likely to increase spending, especially if working mothers are given more opportunities to work career track jobs that actually pay a decent salary
And by this, of course I mean jobs that are both career-oriented, but also allow people to go home at a reasonable hour
Wake up, I must be dreaming...
2
smithinjapan
"The BoJ had hoped that consumers would spend more if prices were rising"
I took my six-year-old nephew to an old-school candy shop the other day. He wanted to buy some of those Doraemon cheese sticks (or tarako flavour). The total came to something like 320 yen. He had 500 that his mother had given to him (I of course was going to pay for it anyway). He seemed hesitant to part with it, and I said, "If you give them that you'll get change, you know" and he nodded. I joked, "Unless you want to pay 500 for them instead!" He looked at me like I was an idiot and could barely even shake his head. I said I was joking (as he didn't seem sure), told him to put his money back in his pocket, and bought the sticks and other stuff. You know what, he was very happy I bought them for him and he could keep the money.
Lesson being, even six-year-olds aren't dumb enough to want to buy something if it gets more expensive, but are very happy to have it for less (or free, in this case). I was joking -- the BOJ, on the other hand, is actually being serious. TIJ.
3
FizzBit
And a lot of the packaged food keeps shrinking. I swear the high-end ice cream cups have shrunk.
5
klausdorth
FizzBit
not just the ice-cream cups.
Look at cheese and other dairy products.
Look at "bentos", look anywhere.
But I'm sure there is no "shrinkage" concerning Mr Abe's (and buddies') wallet.
4
ifd66
with falling population, isn't it natural that consumption should fall? Why econonomists and polititians are blindly infatuated with growth, no matter what the cost?
0
goldorak
smh.
No one (govt and corporate) has the guts to break the vicious circle of falling/stagnating prices and wages that's why the country has been in a chicken and egg situation for so long. If you want ppl to spend more, pay them more, inflation will follow.
For whatever reason Abe's still dreaming that one day ppl will start spending again (despite earning less or the same if they're lucky) and kick-start growth! It won't happen, ppl aren't that dumb.
1
some14some
meantime, population is declining, meaning people are dying but not buying.
1
Fred Wallace
Been seeing this since I came here. Ages ago.
This reminds me of the let them eat cake syndrome. Hope? What a disgusting joke!!
0
domtoidi
So a "vicious circle" of inflation is better than a "vicious circle" of deflaton?
-1
Serrano
This is great for people whose incomes have fallen.
Back to top