Dentsu projects lower profit in FY 2017 after employee's suicide

TOKYO —

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc said Tuesday it expects a group net profit of 87.2 billion yen ($768 million) for the year through December, down 2.4% from the year before, due to mounting costs of limiting the workload of its employees.

The company has been forced to limit office hours for its employees since the suicide of one of its new employees was determined as “karoshi,” or death from overwork, last September and drew a public uproar and calls for a better working environment.

The latest outlook reflects costs associated with the hiring of additional workers and computerization of some tasks, it said. The company said it will set up an independent committee on working environment reforms on Feb 28.

Dentsu now projects an operating profit of 151.5 billion yen, up 10% from the previous year, on revenue of 978.5 billion yen, up 16.7%.

For the full year that ended in December, the company reported a group net profit of 83.50 billion yen, up 0.5% from the previous year.

Its operating profit for the period stood at 137.68 billion yen, up 7.4%, on revenue of 838.36 billion yen, up 2.4%.

