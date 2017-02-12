Fast Retailing to initiate internship program worldwide

TOKYO —

Fast Retailing has announced that in April this year, it will launch a program to accept long-term interns for offices in 16 countries and territories, including in Japan, China, and the United States. The company plans to offer more than 100 internships in the initial year.

The internships will be in information technology, supply chain, research and development, marketing, public relations, and other areas that interest interns. These individuals will join employees in discussing business challenges to come up with creative and innovative ideas that enable Fast Retailing to become the world’s top apparel company.

The company will begin the program in Japan, accepting interns from April. Depending on the company unit and the nature of the tasks, internships will be one to three months, and individuals will be remunerated for their service. Applicants for the program in Japan must be Japanese or foreign nationals attending tertiary institutions in Japan as undergraduate or graduate students, or have finished the programs in the past three years.

Fast Retailing will select successful candidates based on written submissions, interviews, and other evaluation means.

Application times, program starting dates, and business units accepting interns will differ among countries and territories.

More details will be available in the Careers section of the Fast Retailing website.