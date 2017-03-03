Ford recalling nearly 32,000 vehicles for air bag defect

Business ( 0 )

DETROIT —

Ford Motor Co is recalling 31,867 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because their driver’s side air bags may not inflate properly.

The recall affects the 2016-2017 Ford Edge, the 2016-2017 Lincoln MKX and the 2017 Lincoln Continental. Most are in the U.S. but 4,336 are in Canada.

The air bags were made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp, but they don’t have the same deadly problem that has led to a recall of millions of Takata air bags.

In that case, air bags can inflate with too much force and spew shrapnel at occupants.

In Ford’s case, the air bags may not fill completely because of misaligned components.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the defect. Takata notified Ford after it discovered some production problems.

Ford will begin notifying customers the week of March 13. Dealers will replace affected air bags for free once parts are available.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
What the Dickens' March Live Schedule!

What the Dickens' March Live Schedule!

What the dickens! British pubBars

Personalized Treatments at Andaz Tokyo's AO Spa

Personalized Treatments at Andaz Tokyo's AO Spa

MORI LIVINGLuxury Living

Giving Back: White Day in Japan

Giving Back: White Day in Japan

JI Core 50 Professional MonitorsBusiness Services

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Business

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search