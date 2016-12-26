Fuji Heavy Industries launches Chiffon light wagon

TOKYO —

Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI) has released the Chiffon light wagon.

Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd supplies it as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer), and it is a “sibling” of the Tanto that Daihatsu partially remodeled and released Nov 30. Its price ranges from ¥1,285,200 to 1,873,800. FHI aims to sell 800 units of the Chiffon per month.

As in the case of the partially-remodeled Tanto, FHI equipped all of the models of the Chiffon with the “Smart Assist III” driving assistance system as a standard feature. It enables to avoid vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian collisions just by using a stereo camera.

The stereo camera is manufactured by Denso Corp, and the distance between its right and left lenses is as short as 80mm. Because its size is small, it can be easily used for light vehicles.