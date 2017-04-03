Gov't, businesses promoting eco-friendly home parcel delivery

TOKYO —

The government and businesses have embarked on a campaign to curtail repeated efforts by truck drivers to deliver parcels in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and ease the burden on the personnel.

The campaign appeals to people to choose a delivery time convenient for them or pick up their parcels at convenience stores so truck drivers will not have to visit their homes repeatedly in hopes of delivering the goods in person.

The government will also help logistics operators install delivery lockers where delivery personnel can leave parcels for addressees to pick up later when they come home from work.

The campaign, involving the Environment Ministry and some 100 companies and organizations, such as Yamato Transport Co and Seven-Eleven Japan Co, comes in response to a sharp rise in the use of parcel delivery services due to the popularity of online shopping.

According to the transport ministry, 20% of shipped items under the service end up being delivered after only repeated attempts. That translates into an increase in the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the air, compared with when such items are delivered at just one attempt.

Repeated attempts by delivery personnel have also prompted concerns over their wellbeing because they often have to work long hours to complete their assignments.

Facing a lack of manpower amid the prevalence of online shopping, Yamato Transport is considering giving customers fewer time slots to choose from for delivery.

