Gov't pension fund logs record Y10 tril investment profit in Oct-Dec

TOKYO —
The Japanese government pension fund has posted a record investment profit of more than 10 trillion yen ($87.5 billion) in the October-December period, sources close to the matter said Friday, boosted by a rally in stocks at home and abroad following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last November.
The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, logged the biggest investment profit for a quarter since fiscal 2001, when it started managing its investments on its own.
Strong stocks on high expectations for economic policies by the new U.S. president, along with a weak yen that expands the value of foreign equities and bonds in yen terms, boosted the GPIF’s investment profit.
The GPIF will announce the results later in the day, the sources said.
The results followed a profit of 2.37 trillion yen in the July-September period on the back of a recovery in global share prices following a financial market downturn triggered by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union last June.
The pension fund has boosted allocations to riskier assets since 2014, putting half of its funds in equities.
In fiscal 2015 ended March last year, the fund logged an investment loss of 5.31 trillion yen, incurring a loss for the first time in five years due partly to weak global shares.
© KYODO
1
Wakarimasen
Good result. wonder what it is in % terms.
2
itsonlyrocknroll
Full Q3 report....including benchmarks
http://www.gpif.go.jp/en/
-1
Yubaru
Great, now use it to start paying down the debt...
0
klausdorth
GREAT!! My retirement pay is secured!
This is so great, I mean beautifully great!
I only wonder how long this will last.
0
Laptop_Warrior
The embezzlers in the LDP will have a field day over this.
0
edojin
Okay ... now put some of that money into the social security payments to senior citizens in Japan. Don't let the greedy Jiminto politicians get their paws on it 'cause they'll just waste it and stuff their pockets with it. I'll bet those Jiminto people are drooling over this news ...
0
fxgai
I remember some thought it was a disaster when that 5.31 trillion yen loss was incurred, but now everyone is quietly happy after 12 trillion in profits. Let's all recognise that long term, it's a good move by the GPIF to get into stocks.
But some will forget and see it as a disaster again when there is a short term market correction.
I personally just received a nice 2%+ dividend on some non-Japanese stocks that I own earlier this week. I will continue to collect the 2% dividends each year, reinvest them, live through the short term downturns, and retire more comfortable as a result. In all probability the value of my stocks will be higher by the time I want the money too.
No one should worry about the GPIF investment in stocks. We should be glad for it. Because with the aging population, the pension "premiums" that are paid to support current pensioners is going to go less and less far over time. The GPIF's contributions to the pension payouts are just a fraction. It's the premiums that make up most (90%+) of the payouts. This part of the system is completely unsustainable, and no one should be counting on it in the longer term.
