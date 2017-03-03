Gov't pension fund logs record Y10 tril investment profit in Oct-Dec

TOKYO —

The Japanese government pension fund has posted a record investment profit of more than 10 trillion yen ($87.5 billion) in the October-December period, sources close to the matter said Friday, boosted by a rally in stocks at home and abroad following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last November.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, logged the biggest investment profit for a quarter since fiscal 2001, when it started managing its investments on its own.

Strong stocks on high expectations for economic policies by the new U.S. president, along with a weak yen that expands the value of foreign equities and bonds in yen terms, boosted the GPIF’s investment profit.

The GPIF will announce the results later in the day, the sources said.

The results followed a profit of 2.37 trillion yen in the July-September period on the back of a recovery in global share prices following a financial market downturn triggered by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union last June.

The pension fund has boosted allocations to riskier assets since 2014, putting half of its funds in equities.

In fiscal 2015 ended March last year, the fund logged an investment loss of 5.31 trillion yen, incurring a loss for the first time in five years due partly to weak global shares.

© KYODO