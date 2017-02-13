Honda to release new Civic in summer

TOKYO —

Honda Motor Co Ltd will release its next-generation Civic in the summer. Honda will offer three models of the new Civic; a hatchback, sedan and sports car.

The power train of the new Civic is a 1.5L direct-injection engine with the “VTEC” variable valve timing (VVT) mechanism and a turbocharger. It is combined with either a continuously-variable transmission (CVT) or a six-speed manual transmission (MT).

The Civic is Honda’s world car. Since its debut in 1972, the company has sold about 24 million units of the Civic. The sedan is manufactured at Yorii Plant in Saitama Prefecture. The hatchback and sports car are manufactured at Swindon Plant of Honda of the UK Manufacturing Ltd, which is the company’s manufacturing base in the UK.