Honda's N-Box minicar grabs top spot for 3rd month in Feb auto sales

TOKYO —

Honda Motor Co’s N-Box minicar was the best-selling model in auto sales in Japan for the third straight month in February, data from industry bodies showed Monday.

Japan’s third-biggest carmaker by volume sold 19,429 N-Box cars in February, up 8.6 percent from a year earlier. Nissan Motor Co’s Dayz mini model was second with sales of 16,093, down 2.1 percent.

Mini vehicles are those powered by engines no larger than 660 cc and remain popular in Japan as they are fuel efficient and better suited to Japan’s narrow roads while lower taxes are levied on them.

Supply of the Dayz was temporarily halted due to a fuel economy data manipulation scandal engulfing Mitsubishi Motors Corp last year. Mitsubishi Motors supplies the model to Nissan.

Toyota Motor Corp’s gasoline-electric driven flagship model the Prius, the best seller in 2016, was third with 15,958 units sold in the month, down 16.1 percent.

Five minivehicles made it into the top 10 ranking, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

Daihatsu Motor Co’s Tanto minicar ranked fourth with 15,102 units, down 16 percent, followed by Nissan’s Note compact with 14,859 units, up 51.6 percent.

