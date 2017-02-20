Japan logs 1st trade deficit in 5 months in Jan, at Y1.09 tril

TOKYO —

Japan posted its first goods trade deficit in five months in January, logging red ink of 1.09 trillion yen ($9.7 billion), as imports increased more than exports on rising commodity prices, the government said Monday.

Imports marked their first gain in 25 months, up 8.5% from a year earlier to 6.51 trillion yen, while exports rose 1.3% to 5.42 trillion yen, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Japan had a trade surplus of 399.31 billion yen with the United States, shrinking for a second straight month. Exports dropped 6.6% from a year earlier to 1.05 trillion yen and imports rose 11.9% to 654.66 billion yen.

Shipments to China, a major destination for Japanese exports, increased 3.1% to 887.11 billion yen and imports gained 7.2% to 1.80 trillion yen, rising for the first time in 10 months.

Exports to the European Union dropped 5.6% to 596.51 billion yen, down for the fourth straight month, and imports were down 4% to 691.32 billion yen, falling for the 11th consecutive month.

The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.

