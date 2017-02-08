Japan ranks as 2nd-biggest country for U.S. trade deficit in 2016

WASHINGTON —

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan totaled $68.94 billion in 2016, outranking Germany for the second-largest figure among countries with which the United States generated a trade deficit, government data showed Tuesday.

Although the deficit with Japan was nearly flat from the 2015 level, U.S. President Donald Trump, given his recent remarks about U.S. trade partners, appears certain to step up criticism against Japan over the trade deficit with the country.

The release of the data comes as Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to meet on Friday in Washington.

The U.S. goods trade deficit with China came to $347.04 billion in 2016, down 5.5% from a year earlier, the Commerce Department said.

While nearly half the U.S. trade deficit stems from China, Japan’s share stood at 9.4% in 2016, up 0.2 percentage point from 2015.

The deficit with Germany shrank 13.3% to $64.87 billion. The deficit with the European Union narrowed 5.9% to $146.34 billion.

As for trade with Japan, passenger car imports totaled $39.26 billion in 2016, compared to $518 million in exports of U.S. passenger cars, according to the department.

Trump has called Japan’s automobile trade practices “not fair,” saying, “They (Japan) do things to us that make it impossible to sell cars in Japan.”

Japan was the second-largest exporter of passenger cars for the United States after Canada. Mexico ranked third and Germany fourth.

Globally, the U.S. trade deficit in goods and services widened 0.4% in 2016 from the previous year to $502.25 billion for the third straight year of increase.

U.S. exports shrank 2.3% to $2,209.42 billion and imports fell 1.8% to $2,711.67 billion, both down for the second consecutive year.

