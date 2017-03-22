Japan suspends poultry imports from 21 plants in Brazil

SAO PAULO —

Japan’s embassy in Brazil said on Tuesday the country has suspended imports of poultry and other products coming from the 21 Brazilian meat processing plants cited in an ongoing police investigation.

In a short statement, the embassy said imports are suspended indefinitely. Brazil’s federal police is conducting a probe into bribes payments to health inspectors allegedly to cover up irregularities such as the sale of rotten products.

