Japanese department stores see record sales to foreign visitors in January

TOKYO —

Japan’s department store sales to foreign visitors in January surged 24.8% from a year earlier to a record 21.7 billion yen ($191 million), while overall monthly sales fell 1.2% on a same-store basis, the Japan Department Stores Association said.

In contrast with sluggish domestic consumption, the latest data suggest sales to foreign visitors remain robust, though “bakugai,” or “explosive shopping” by Chinese tourists, is said to have already peaked.

“There has been stability in sales to foreign tourists since late last year,” said Tetsuya Konnai, executive director of the association.

An increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan, which rose for the 48th consecutive month in January, is making up for falling average spending per customer, the association said.

In late January, a large number of tourists from China visited Japan during the Chinese New Year holidays.

Overall sales at 234 department stores run by 81 companies totaled 520.91 billion yen in January, marking the 11th straight monthly decline, as heavy snow, particularly along the Sea of Japan coast, discouraged people from shopping.

Department store clothing sales, which account for 37% of total sales, dropped 2.7% to 192.95 billion yen, and food sales, which make up 23.2% of the total, fell 1% to 120.81 billion yen.

Supermarkets sales in January were down 1.6% from a year earlier on a same-store basis, due partly to weak sales of clothing, the Japan Chain Stores Association said.

Sales at 9,481 supermarkets run by 57 companies totaled 1.11 trillion yen.

While sales of livestock products rose 4.6%, those of clothing fell 9.1%. A 3.2% drop in sales of household products, including home electrical appliances, pharmaceutical products and cosmetics, also weighed on overall sales, according to the association’s data.

