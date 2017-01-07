Japanese gov't defends Toyota after Trump broadside over Mexican plant

TOKYO —
The Japanese government defended Toyota Motor Corp on Friday as an “important corporate citizen” of the United States, after President-elect Donald Trump singled out the automaker and threatened to slap punitive tariffs on its Mexico-built cars.
Trump has repeatedly hit out at U.S. companies for using lower-cost factories abroad at the expense of jobs at home. He has slammed U.S. automakers, including Fordwhich this week scrapped a planned $1.6 billion Mexico plant.
But the attack overnight on Toyota is his first against a foreign automaker. “Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax,” Trump tweeted.
Toyota shares fell more than 3% before recovering, and Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co slid around 2% - even as the government and analysts sought to brush off the impact of the attack.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Friday that Toyota was an “important corporate citizen”, while Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko stressed the contribution of Japanese companies to U.S. employment.
“We think the impact on business performance is limited,” Akira Kishimoto, a senior analyst at JP Morgan, said in a note. “A cool judgement is needed.”
Toyota’s exposure to Mexico is limited, Kishimoto said, adding that even an “extreme case” tariff of 20% would hit its operating profit by around 6%. Trump has threatened a 35 % tariff on cars imported from Mexico.
Toyota is just one of a host of companies operating in Mexico. It has an assembly plant in Baja California, where it produces the Tacoma pick-up truck, and where it could increase production.
Trump’s tweet, however, confused Toyota’s existing Baja plant with the planned $1 billion plant in Guanajuato, where construction got under way in November, days after the election.
The Guanajuato plant will build Corollas and have an annual capacity of 200,000 when it comes online in 2019, shifting production of the small car from Canada.
Baja produces around 100,000 pick-up trucks and truck beds annually. Toyota said in September it would increase output of pick-up trucks by more than 60,000 units annually.
Other Japanese automakers and suppliers in Mexico include Nissan, which has been in Mexico for decades after choosing it as the site for its first assembly plant outside Asia. Nissan has two facilities there, producing 830,000 units in the year to March 2016.
Honda operates two assembly and engine plants with a total annual capacity of 263,000 vehicles, and a transmission plant with an annual capacity of 350,000 units.
Aisin Seiki Co and Denso Corp, both suppliers to Toyota and other carmakers, have two and three plants, respectively, in Mexico. Parts makers tend to cluster near assembly plants under the industry’s “just-in-time” production philosophy.
11 Comments
0
Yubaru
Right, but Trump is just saying out loud what many American's have been thinking for years. Japan is not the best at being fair and balanced in their trade issues with the US either.
This is going to get rather interesting I believe, but I sincerely hope it does not become a "tit-for-tat" child's game.
2
Laguna
Ludicrous. Donald, you're president-elect, not king. There are laws which govern trade. Imagine if every country simply chose to ignore them. You're not only making yourself look petty and foolish, you're playing a very dangerous game.
1
Moonraker
Sounds like an oxymoron. Toyota has helped to hollow out Japan and it will do the same to any other country given the chance.
0
domtoidi
Japanese car companies employ 1.5 million in the US in direct and indirect employment.
They also export 400,000 cars from their US assembly plants. If other countries retaliate with tariffs, the US could lose 2 million cars of production for export, and the result would be a net loss of jobs in the US, in addition to high inflation.
Tariffs always create inflation.
And Japan has 0 tariffs on cars. The US already has a tariff. It's the US that has historically been unfair and dictatorial in trade. I think you have it backwards.
1
Burning Bush
To be fair, NAFTA was signed.
A tax can't be imposed while it's in place, NAFTA would have to be scrapped.
-1
domtoidi
Trump has the power to pull out of NAFTA and the WTO very quickly. Congress passed that power to the executive branch years ago. It was passed to give the president power in during a war, but there was no wording in the law to limit the action to any reason.
-3
gokai_wo_maneku
Another sign that Trump hates Japan. Better get ready. We need to soften up China and join Asia, which is the future. The West is in deep decline.
0
MarkX
So Toyota was going to screw over Canada by pulling the jobs from there and relocating to Mexico, then to sell in the US. Looks like Trump did Canada a favor, as long as the cars are still manufactured there. But if he demands they are built in the US, then that's a bigger problem.
0
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Anything substantitive to back this up? China, like Japan, has very little immigration, and faces the same demographic crisis.
While we'd probably agree the Trump presidency will be a disaster, to say that the west is in a state of decline and China is the "future" seems like a bit of an overstatement
0
Schopenhauer
Trump is right in casting doubts about the globalism. We should not accept globalism without examining carefully about its influences. It is true that the globalism made smart asses fatter.
0
Robert S. Abenz
The west IS in decline. Since 2008.
Not because of China, mind you.
