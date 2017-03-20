Japanese household assets rise to record Y1,800 tril at end of Dec

TOKYO —

Financial assets held by Japanese households rose 0.9% from a year earlier to a record 1,800 trillion yen ($15.86 trillion) at the end of December, Bank of Japan data shows.

The growth came as the market value of various assets increased on the back of growing expectations that economic policies to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump may bolster the U.S. economy, in turn helping boost the global economy.

By asset type, cash and deposits, which accounted for 52% of the overall households’ financial assets, climbed 1.8 percent to 937 trillion yen, while equities fell 0.4% to 167 trillion yen.

The data also showed the outstanding balance of Japanese government bonds grew 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 1,076 trillion yen.

Government bonds held by foreign investors gained 4.1 percent to 113 trillion yen, comprising 10.5% of the total.

