Japan's auto output up for 4th straight month in Feb

TOKYO —

The combined domestic output of eight major Japanese automakers in February rose 12.5% from a year earlier to 810,994 vehicles, up for the fourth consecutive month due mainly to robust sales of new models and strong exports, data showed Wednesday.

Four of the eight carmakers reported increases in domestic production. Toyota Motor Corp’s output at home jumped 23.6%, in reaction to a sharp fall in the same month a year before due to production halts following an explosion at its affiliate’s steel plant.

The country’s largest carmaker by volume produced 276,618 vehicles at home and its domestic sales soared 27.7% to 151,456 units.

Suzuki Motor Corp’s domestic output also jumped 53.5% to 96,896 units, buoyed by growth in both domestic sales and exports.

Domestic production by Nissan Motor Co, the second-largest carmaker by volume that has formed a capital alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corp, rose 14.2% to 95,715 units and its sales grew 4.4% to 65,645 units.

The total of the eight automakers’ overseas output expanded 10.4% to 1,551,009 vehicles.

Honda Motor Co, the No. 3 carmaker in Japan, saw an 8.2% rise in overseas production to 347,501 units, a record high for the month of February, on increases in Europe and China.

Mazda Motor Corp’s production abroad increased 21.3% to 52,336 units mainly due to robust sales of its CX-4 sport utility vehicle in China.

Daihatsu Motor Co said its overseas production jumped 44.7% to 51,778 units, helped by growing sales in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Exports by the eight carmakers, which also include Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, the maker of Subaru brand vehicles, totaled 352,429 units, up 2.9%.

Exports by Nissan gained 25.6% to 52,745 vehicles, up for the 10th straight month, mainly due to strong sales of the Rogue SUV in North America.

© KYODO