Japan's convenience store sales rise in Jan for 4th straight month

TOKYO —

Sales at convenience stores in Japan rose 0.1% in January from a year earlier, up for the fourth consecutive month, backed by brisk sales of hot food and side dishes, industry data showed Monday.

The same-store sales of eight major chains totaled 753.16 billion yen ($6.7 billion), the Japan Franchise Association said.

While the number of customers dropped 1.1% to around 1.2 billion, declining for the 11th straight month, spending per customer rose 1.2% to 620 yen, up for the 22nd consecutive month, according to the association.

The number of convenience stores, including newly opened ones, in the reporting month increased 2.5% from a year earlier to 54,496.

