Japan's largest rooftop solar plant to be built in Osaka

ESR has announced that it will build a solar power plant with an output of about 7.5MW on the roof of a distribution center in Suminoe-ku, Osaka.

It will be the largest-scale rooftop solar power plant in Japan.

The distribution center consists of two buildings. The first building was completed in November 2016, and about 3.5MW of solar panels were installed on its roof. The second building is scheduled to be completed in February 2018, and about 4MW of solar panels will be set up on its roof.

The number of solar panels will be 28,160 in total (total output: 7.462MW).