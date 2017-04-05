Kanagawa aims to accelerate foreign investment

KANAGAWA —

The Kanagawa Prefectural Government is offering various plans to support companies’ business expansion to the prefecture through its “Select Kanagawa 100” investment incentive measures. Many foreign companies are already doing business there, and people of various nationalities live in Kanagawa.

Aiming to attract even more professional human resources to Kanagawa in addition to foreign investment, the prefectural government will conduct the following two programs.

1. A PR video “Together” – A Message from KANAGAWA.

A new video to introduce Kanagawa’s features to foreign companies and professionals around the world has been launched. In the video, people of different nationalities are singing and dancing together, expressing how Kanagawa is a place where people live a happy life in harmony. The video also conveys Kanagawa’s commitment to attract businesses and people from overseas by showing various attractive features of the prefecture.

URL: http://www.pref.kanagawa.jp/cnt/p1125698.html

Supporting companies: KSP, Kojimagumi Co Ltd, Seven Bank Ltd, Japan Airlines Co Ltd, Food-care Inc, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc Yokohama Branch

2. New information site for industrial premises and rental offices

A new site is now open on the Kanagawa government website to further attract businesses. The website aims to offer a wide range of important information on business premises and rental offices in a timely manner.

If you are considering expanding your business to Kanagawa, this website can help you find the right property and start up smoothly.

URL: http://www.pref.kanagawa.jp/osirase/0612/business/