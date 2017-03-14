Keidanren, labor body Rengo agree to introduce 100-hour overtime cap

TOKYO —

Japan’s most powerful business lobby Keidanren and the pan labor union Rengo agreed Monday to limit monthly overtime work to 100 hours during busy periods as the country seeks to change its deep-rooted culture of working long hours.

The agreement is a step toward broader labor reform under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. But the 100-hour cap is still said to be a level that can cause serious health consequences.

Abe met with the chiefs of the Japan Business Federation and the Japanese Trade Union Confederation and asked them to settle for “less than” 100 hours.

In response, Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara expressed a willingness to examine the proposal.

Rengo head Rikio Kozu, speaking to reporters after the meeting at the prime minister’s office, described the agreement as “big” in the history of Japan’s labor standards law, but added “it is merely a step forward.”

Excessive working hours in Japan have drawn attention, particularly after the suicide of an overworked employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc.

The government plans to step up work to revise the Labor Standards Law and stipulate for the first time that overtime should be capped at 720 hours a year, officials said.

The current law states that working hours must not exceed 40 hours per week or eight hours a day, but workers can work longer if a labor-management agreement allows.

The agreement reached Monday between Keidanren and Rengo states that overtime hours should be limited, in principle, to 45 hours a month, or 360 hours a year, keeping with the stance taken by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The monthly limit can be exceeded six times a year, though should be capped at 100 hours in a month, according to the agreement.

Keidanren had argued for the 100-hour a month cap, while Rengo, the umbrella organization for labor unions, has demanded that it should be less than that.

The government is considering including truck drivers and construction workers who are not covered under existing regulations under the revision, according to the officials.

