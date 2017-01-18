Keidanren wants excessive overtime curbed; urges wage hikes

TOKYO —

Japan’s most powerful business lobby on Tuesday called on corporate leaders to curb the practice of requiring employees to work excessive overtime, and to raise wages for the fourth straight year.

Those recommendations are contained in a report compiled by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, ahead of the start of management-labor wage negotiations for the new business year starting April 1.

Much media attention has been focused on excessive work hours since the suicide of a 24-year-old employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. in December 2015 due to overwork, which sparked criticism of unusually long working hours.

Corporate executives must “exercise leadership to eradicate long hours and work hard on improving labor environment,” said the federation, which represents the largest companies in Japan.

This year’s report devoted more pages to calls for work reforms compared to previous years.

To limit pervasive overwork, the report mentioned the need to reexamine the Labor Standards Act that effectively allows unlimited overtime work once a labor-management agreement is formed.

The report also urged Keidanren member companies to grant wage hikes this spring.

“It is necessary to maintain the momentum of wage hikes in 2017,” the business lobby’s report said in proposing an increase in annual income, whereas the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the nation’s largest labor union body known as Rengo, has asked for a pay-scale increase.

In November, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked business leaders for the fourth straight year to wage hikes as the Japanese economy remains mired in chronic deflation.

Despite years of efforts under its so-called “Abenomics” policy mix, the government of Abe, who took office in 2012, has yet to create a self-sustaining cycle of wage growth and robust spending.

But the Keidanren report noted that wage increases alone may not be sufficient given Japan’s graying and declining population, fueling a search for additional workers.

“Wage hike is important but we also need to focus on reforming work style to make sure women and the elderly play bigger role. That’s what the report highlighted,” Keidanren vice chairman Yasumi Kudo said at a press conference.

