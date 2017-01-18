Keidanren wants excessive overtime curbed; urges wage hikes

TOKYO —
Japan’s most powerful business lobby on Tuesday called on corporate leaders to curb the practice of requiring employees to work excessive overtime, and to raise wages for the fourth straight year.
Those recommendations are contained in a report compiled by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, ahead of the start of management-labor wage negotiations for the new business year starting April 1.
Much media attention has been focused on excessive work hours since the suicide of a 24-year-old employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. in December 2015 due to overwork, which sparked criticism of unusually long working hours.
Corporate executives must “exercise leadership to eradicate long hours and work hard on improving labor environment,” said the federation, which represents the largest companies in Japan.
This year’s report devoted more pages to calls for work reforms compared to previous years.
To limit pervasive overwork, the report mentioned the need to reexamine the Labor Standards Act that effectively allows unlimited overtime work once a labor-management agreement is formed.
The report also urged Keidanren member companies to grant wage hikes this spring.
“It is necessary to maintain the momentum of wage hikes in 2017,” the business lobby’s report said in proposing an increase in annual income, whereas the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, the nation’s largest labor union body known as Rengo, has asked for a pay-scale increase.
In November, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked business leaders for the fourth straight year to wage hikes as the Japanese economy remains mired in chronic deflation.
Despite years of efforts under its so-called “Abenomics” policy mix, the government of Abe, who took office in 2012, has yet to create a self-sustaining cycle of wage growth and robust spending.
But the Keidanren report noted that wage increases alone may not be sufficient given Japan’s graying and declining population, fueling a search for additional workers.
“Wage hike is important but we also need to focus on reforming work style to make sure women and the elderly play bigger role. That’s what the report highlighted,” Keidanren vice chairman Yasumi Kudo said at a press conference.
Yubaru
Right, cut down on work and raise salaries. Easy to say but in reality not done. This line about 4 straight years of raising wages is misleading at best. Bonuses were raised a few points by some companies, but real wages have been stagnant, and not to mention the fact that the number of actual salaried employees has dropped dramatically so even if wages were increased for them it would do little for the overall economy.
The increases are negligible at best, just good press only.
Moonraker
"Ok boys, we gotta look nice and serious this year. Let's call for higher pay AND shorter hours all round." "But we got the power to actually do that." "Ah, we can shift responsibility onto the law and bureaucrats who will be working for us in a few years anyway, and muddle the whole thing."
CruisinJapan
This sounds fantastic in practice. I feel like there are some critical ingredients missing. Such as:
-Favoring full time positions over "contract" labor
-Offering real career possibilities for working mothers (beyond just working at call centers for 1,000 yen / hr.)
-Incentives that actually make it beneficial to get out of work "on time"
-Tax breaks for dual income families (beyond the typical "spouse part time job" tax break)
-Actually opening up daycare facilities in residential areas
Last but not least, strive for EFFICIENCY! You can't just expect to curb overtime without striving for more efficient practices. That means no more sitting at your desk just because your boss hasn't left yet!!
marcelito
***But the Keidanren report noted that wage increases alone may not be sufficient given Japan’s graying and declining population, fueling a search for additional workers. “Wage hike is important but we also need to focus on reforming work style to make sure women and the elderly play bigger role. That’s what the report highlighted,” ***
Yeah, as if nobody knew that 4 years ago. This is another report that just states the same thing as the last 2 dozen reports before it. So Shinzo, where is that MIA 3rd derregulation arrow ?
Striker10
"Just kidding! We had our fingers crossed as we compiled the report!" - the Keidanren
Scrote
I got a 0.2% rise this year! It might be enough to cover the increase in pension premiums. Then they announced they would be cutting the spousal allowance, leaving me worse off overall. Isn't Abenomics great?
Blacklabel
yes my last company had a designated** by management **employee who agreed on all the employees behalf that we were ok with unlimited overtime. This was in September and he quit in October due to......wait for it....OVERWORK from unpaid overtime. But because he had agreed for all of us, no one was even appointed to replace him in that role because no one would need to agree again until the following September.
You cant make this stuff up.
Alex Einz
time to ask for a raise then
