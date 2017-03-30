Malaysia ready to help Japan develop halal industry ahead of Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR —

Malaysia has signaled its readiness to share its expertise with Japan as it seeks to develop its halal industry ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

A representative of Malaysia External Trade Development Corp told NNA that Malaysia is currently the only country in the world which provides a comprehensive ecosystem for the halal industry development agenda.

“This includes halal certification systems, standards and regulations, infrastructure, incentives, human capital and Islamic banking that are supported by an effective framework from governmental institutions,” he said. “Each of these activities creates a holistic and complete halal ecosystem.”

The MATRADE official also stressed that the Malaysian government, as a close friend of Japan, is more than happy to share its hahal expertise with Japan to promote and develop its own halal industry.

“We would also like to encourage more Japanese companies to be involved in the halal sphere.”

MATRADE plans to collaborate with the Japan External Trade Organization to bring Malaysian and Japanese companies together through business matching programs to forge more strategic partnerships, the official said.

The MATRADE official’s remarks come after Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike announced earlier this year that halal food will be provided during the 2020 Games to encourage Muslims to visit Tokyo.

The Japanese government is hopeful that halal products will contribute to the nation’s economic growth as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympics and Paralympics, which are likely to offer greater opportunities for the halal sector.

Malaysia and many other Muslim countries hope to benefit from the Tokyo Games in the form of expanded halal business, for example.

In talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo last November, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak reportedly offered advice to facilitate Japan’s preparations for halal food at the 2020 Games.

