McDonald's Japan returns to profitability

TOKYO —

McDonald’s Holdings Co (Japan) on Thursday reported a 5.37 billion yen ($48 million) group net profit for 2016, returning to profitability after years of slumping sales triggered by food safety scandals.

The profit is a sharp turnaround from its net loss of 34.95 billion yen last year, its biggest loss since becoming a publicly listed company in 2001, and also well above its November estimate of a 3.8 billion yen profit.

The Japanese unit of the global fast-food chain said its focus on regaining customer trust and turning around its business through such steps as enhancing its menu lineup and renovating its restaurants contributed to the better-than-expected result.

McDonald’s Japan posted an operating profit of 6.93 billion yen, compared to a 23.44 billion yen loss the previous year, with sales rising 19.6% to 226.65 billion yen.

McDonald’s business in Japan has struggled in recent years due to food quality problems, including a 2014 scandal involving a meat supplier in China shipping chicken past its expiration date for usage.

Its business turnaround efforts included collaboration with the popular mobile phone app Pokemon Go to make its restaurants key locations for players of the hit augmented reality game, the company said.

On a same-store basis, sales rose 20% and the number of customers increased 9.1% last year, it said.

For 2017, McDonald’s Japan expects net profit to increase 58.4% to 8.5 billion yen, and operating profit to rise 29.9% to 9 billion yen, on a 4.3% increase in sales to 236.5 billion yen.

© KYODO