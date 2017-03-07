Mitsubishi Motors applies Outlander's platform to new compact SUV

TOKYO —

Mitsubishi Motors Corp has announced details of its Eclipse Cross compact SUV (sport-utility vehicle).

This time, Mitsubishi Motors realized a coupe style by using the same platform as the Outlander, the company’s main SUV. As a power train, the Eclipse Cross comes with a gasoline or diesel engine.

Mitsubishi Motors considers the Eclipse Cross as a “world car,” planning to launch it in Europe in the fall of 2017 as a starter. Then, it will be released in Japan (within fiscal 2017), North America, Australia and other regions. The vehicle will be unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2017, which will be open to the public from March 9 to 19.

The dimensions of the Eclipse Cross are 4,405 (L) x 1,805 (W) x 1,685mm (H), which are respectively 290mm, 5mm and 25mm less than those of the Outlander. The wheelbase of the Eclipse Cross is 2,670mm, which is the same as that of the Outlander.

Considering that consumers are requiring “urban stylishness” and “high-class quality” from SUVs, Mitsubishi Motors reflected it in the interior and exterior designs. As for the exterior design, the Eclipse Cross has an eye-catching character line deeply engraved in its body.

Gasoline engine

For the Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi Motors newly developed the “4B40” 1.5L direct-injection turbo gasoline engine. Though the company has not yet disclosed the output or torque of the engine, it realized a low/medium speed torque higher than that of its conventional engine with a displacement of 2.4L or larger, the company said. The engine is combined with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

Diesel engine

Also, Mitsubishi Motors made improvements to the “4N14” diesel engine used for the Outlander and the Delica D:5 minivan. Its displacement is 2.2L. It is combined with a newly-developed 8-speed AT (automatic transmission).

Mitsubishi Motors employed an 8-speed AT for its Pajero Sport midsize SUV, but it is designed for FR (front-engine, rear-wheel-drive) vehicles. On the other hand, the newly-developed 8-speed AT is targeted at FF (front-engine, front-wheel-drive) vehicles. This is the first time that the company has employed an 8-speed AT for FF vehicles.

For the interior space of the Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi Motors made an instrument panel with many horizontal lines. There is a slim display for audio in the center. For connecting a smartphone, the vehicle has the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions. This is the first time that a head-up display (HUD) has been employed for Mitsubishi Motors’ vehicle.