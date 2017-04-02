More businesses deploying disabled workers in key positions

TOKYO —

More Japanese companies are active about deploying intellectually disabled workers in key positions as a way of promoting their business diversity.

Dai-ichi Life Challenged Co introduced a system enabling handicapped workers to take leadership positions in 2011 as a means of enhancing their morale.

The Tokyo-based company has promoted three intellectually handicapped workers to section chiefs under the system.

Satoshi Tsunoda, 32, is one of the three section chiefs who oversee a total of 22 workers.

Tsunoda has headed the section in charge of shipping documents since April last year. “I am happy because what I am doing has been highly appreciated,” he said. “One of the duties assigned to me is ensuring that employees working under me can finish their work in time. I was determined to overcome burdensome and challenging assignments.”

At Dai-ichi Life Challenged, a subsidiary of major life insurer Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co, 159 disabled people are currently employed, representing 70% of its total workforce.

“The parent company employs people with different kinds of disabilities. At the subsidiary, the disabled are more broadly employed,” said Toshihiko Sonobe, president of the subsidiary.

A mutual support system adopted at Dai-ichi Life Challenged for handicapped workers is intended to cover somebody’s absence due to illness with other workers, according to Sonobe.

Dai-ichi Life Challenged was designated by the government as a company friendly to handicapped workers after it cleared a set of conditions, including employing at least five disabled people and having such workers occupy 20 percent or more of its total workforce.

Japan adopts a quota system concerning the employment of people with disabilities, requiring a business with 50 or more employees to ensure that disabled workers account for at least 2% of its total employees. Incentive money will be paid to a company meeting the obligation while failing to meet the requirement will result in a fine.

However, a company having a subsidiary designated as disabled friendly can add the number of disabled working at the unit to the number of disabled workers at the parent. As of June 1, 2016, there were 448 subsidiaries in Japan designated as companies friendly to disabled workers.

Noriyuki Mine, a 25-year old with intellectual disabilities, works for such subsidiary—FPCO Ducks Co, a manufacturer of disposable food containers and trays based in Nankoku, Kochi Prefecture.

Mine became an assistant section chief at the company’s factory in Yachiyo, Ibaraki Prefecture, in April last year. “My job is supporting workers who cannot perform their duties smoothly,” he said.

Previously, the factory used a machine for tray sorting but the machine occasionally made errors in the sorting process. The company then switched to manual sorting by intellectually disabled workers, a step resulting in decreased errors and improved productivity.

At present, 374 people with disabilities are employed by the FP Corp. Group, which owns FPCO Ducks, representing 14.56 percent of the group’s total employees.

“Promotion and position-linked allowances are necessary for handicapped workers as well,” a company official said, referring to the need to support such people’s career plans.

The number of disabled people working at private companies has continued to increase in Japan, standing at 470,000 at present. But their involvement in mainline duties is rare. In many cases, companies employ people with disabilities just to meet the 2% obligation.

Under these circumstances, companies are facing the challenge of enhancing their abilities and applying them to the core operations of employers.

Some companies are striving to dispel the general perception in the corporate sector that intellectually disabled people cannot be effective business resources in mainline operations.

Nationwide bakery and cafe chain operator Swan Co is striving to develop the potentiality of handicapped workers.

“There are many fields where disabled people can work effectively once they are accustomed to work procedures,” said Yukio Matsumoto, president of Swan, set up by Yamato Transport Co in 1998.

Matsumoto said his company deploys disabled people for cash register work and order taking at cafes. “They have the potential to work in other fields,” he said.

Employing people with disabilities may become part of companies’ diversity strategies, according to Junji Miyahara, who heads Toray Corporate Business Research’s section tasked with promoting business diversity and employees’ work-life balance.

“Leaving certain tasks to intellectually disabled workers enables other workers to concentrate on more challenging work,” Miyahara said.

