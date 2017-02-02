Nestle unveils sushi-shaped KitKats, Valentine sweets at new Ginza Chocolatory

From left: Nestle Japan Confectionery, Head of Marketing Maki Ryoji, Nestle Senior Vice President Sandra Martinez and Le Patissier Takagi Owner Chef Yasumasa Takagi pose for a photo at the newly launched KitKat Chocolatory in Ginza on Thursday. Photo: KitKat Chocolatory

TOKYO —

Nestle Japan on Thursday opened a new Chocolatory in Tokyo’s Ginza area, unveiling their mind-blowing sushi KitKat as well as brand-new Valentine’s KitKat items. 

Nestle Japan never ceases to amaze with their innovative ideas in producing chocolate sweets in a variety of forms. Their KitKat Chocolatory, whose idea was developed by Chef Yasumasa Takagi from Le Patissier Takagi, has attracted over 1.5 million people in Japan since the opening of its first shop in 2014.

The idea of sushi KitKat goes back to last year’s April Fools’ Day, when the company jokingly posted on SNS a photo of a KitKat put on sushi rice—a joke which they found was unexpectedly well-received. Served authentically with bamboo leaves, sushi KitKat has three types: tuna, sea urchin and eggs on top of the rice puffs covered by Couverture white chocolate, whose taste is accented by a little bit of wasabi powder. Sushi KitKat will only be given to a total of 500 people who purchase more than 3,000 yen worth of products at the shop until Feb 14, and that will be on a first come first serve basis for only 20 or more customers every day.

Nestle also announced three types of Valentine’s only KitKat, depending on who you are giving them to.

For yourself: KitKat Chocolatory Moleson White has a lot of cranberries and almonds on top of the KitKat Sublime series covered in Couverture white chocolate whose luxurious brand was specially chosen by Chef Takagi. 500 yen

For your friends and colleagues: KitKat Mainichi no Zeitaku (Everyday Luxury) allows you to enjoy the popular Moleson series at a reasonable price of 270 yen in a box containing three black and three white chocolates.

For someone you love: Valentine Assort is a Valentine-decorated box containig both of the above at 2,000 yen

Address: 1F, Oak Ginza, 3-7-2 Ginza Chuo Ward, Tokyo
Tel: 03-6228-6285
Open: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Japan Today

    MsDelicious

    Looks like a rice cracker with a skinny KitKat on top

    SenseNotSoCommon

    KitKat me. Now!

    toshiko

    Iwullt mistake the proouct. As rice crackker. collars shape size,,, differ please matkkket in USA.

    Tahoochi

    Just in time for the 2 biggest scams of the Japanese chocolate industry: Giri choco, and White Day!

    kurisupisu

    No thanks! Nestle produce low quality chocolate full of palm oil!

