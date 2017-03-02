Nikkei closes at two-month high

TOKYO —

The Nikkei stock index ended at a two-month high Thursday amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 171.26 points, or 0.88 percent, from Wednesday at 19,564.80, its highest close since Jan. 5. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 11.60 points, or 0.75 percent, higher at 1,564.69.

Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, securities, and glass and ceramic product issues.

The market, which enjoyed a modest rise the previous day on expectations for stimulus steps in U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, extended gains as U.S. stocks reacted positively and the speech did not include radical measures on trade and currency, brokers said.

“The market had adjusted positions on a possible negative outcome before the event…I think buybacks strengthened after the speech came almost in line with market expectations,” said Akira Tanoue, of Nomura Securities Co.‘s investment research and services department.

The market turned top-heavy in the afternoon as investors took advantage of the upbeat market to lock in profits, brokers said.

Toshikazu Horiuchi, equity strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities Co., said, the market was well supported by hopes for the yen’s further weakening as “expectations of an interest rate hike in March have been growing.”

Fed Governor Lael Brainard joined some other Fed members in supporting a rate hike in the near future, saying in a speech overnight that policy tightening is “appropriate soon.”

Horiuchi said the Nikkei may reach 20,000 in the near term if the yen continues to weaken.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 1,457 to 421, while 124 ended the day unchanged.

The nonferrous metal sector was boosted by hopes Trump’s pledge to invest $1 trillion for infrastructure development would bring new business opportunities.

Mitsubishi Materials rose 110 yen, or 3.0 percent, to 3,810 yen, while Sumitomo Metal Mining gained 41.50 yen, or 2.6 percent, to 1,610.50 yen.

Financial issues were also among the gainers, tracking rises of overseas counterparts on early rate hike hopes.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 14.80 yen, or 2.0 percent, to 763.00 yen, Nomura Holdings increased 11.20 yen, or 1.5 percent, to 753.10 yen and Dai-ichi Life Insurance ended the day up 87.00 yen, or 4.0 percent, at 2,256.50 yen.

Showa Denko bucked the trend, dropping 144 yen, or 7.1 percent, to 1,880 yen after the chemical product maker said it would again postpone its release of financial results for the business year ended December due to a need for a closer review of a potentially inappropriate business transaction at a subsidiary.

Trading volume on the main section came to 2,210.38 million shares, up from Wednesday’s 1,993.64 million shares.

