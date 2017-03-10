Nikkei ends at 15-month high on weaker yen

TOKYO —

Tokyo stocks closed up Friday with the benchmark Nikkei index hitting a 15-month high, as exporters benefitted from the yen’s slide against the U.S. dollar while investors awaited key U.S. jobs data due out later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 286.03 points, or 1.48 percent, from Thursday at 19,604.61, its highest close since Dec. 7, 2015. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 19.33 points, or 1.24 percent, higher at 1,574.01.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, electric appliance and insurance issues.

Tokyo stocks gained after moving in a tight range earlier this week, with investors encouraged by the weakness of the yen against the dollar amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, brokers said.

“The yen’s fall and higher U.S. interest rates led to buying of Japanese stocks,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager of investment research at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The dollar hit its highest level in more than a month in the lower 115 yen range Friday, helping exporters such as auto and electronics manufacturers to advance. A weak yen improves the price competitiveness of Japanese products abroad and inflates corporate profits when repatriated.

Market players were also awaiting U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for February. A strong reading would reinforce the view that the Fed will raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting through Wednesday.

If the Fed signals at the meeting that it will accelerate the pace of rate hikes, the yen could fall further, boosting Tokyo stocks, brokers said.

“A robust (U.S.) jobs report would boost the prospects for a further rate hike in June, earlier than the current market expectations of September,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

On the First Section, advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,563 to 341, with 100 ending the day unchanged.

Among export-linked issues, Panasonic rose 16.00 yen, or 1.3 percent, to 1,284.50 yen. Mazda Motor increased 55 yen, or 3.4 percent, to 1,674 yen while Fuji Heavy Industries, the maker of Subaru cars, gained 60 yen, or 1.4 percent, to 4,415 yen.

Financial issues benefited from rising government bond yields at home and abroad after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said following its policy meeting Thursday that he sees less need for additional monetary easing, brokers said.

Insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings rose 79.50 yen, or 3.5 percent, to 2,343.00 yen. T&D Holdings increased 92 yen, or 5.0 percent, to 1,924.00 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 12.70 yen, or 1.7 percent, to 769.60 yen.

Bucking the upward trend, Kumiai Chemical Industry plunged 45 yen, or 6.3 percent, to 667 yen after reporting Thursday that its first-quarter operating profit through January fell 86 percent from a year earlier.

Trading volume on the main section totaled 2,267.16 million shares, sharply higher than Thursday’s 1,595.02 million shares.

