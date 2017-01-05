Infiniti QX50 Concept to make global debut in Detroit

DETROIT —

The Infiniti QX50 Concept will make its global premiere at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Nissan, which is Infiniti’s parent company, said it showcases the brand’s vision for a next-generation mid-size premium SUV.

An evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration, the QX50 Concept shows how the design of its conceptual forebear could be adapted for a future production model in the world’s fastest-growing vehicle segment. Infiniti’s latest concept confidently articulates the artistic influence of the designer through the brand’s “Powerful Elegance” design language. A “cabin-forward” silhouette combines with taut, muscular lines and flowing surfaces telegraph it as a dynamic and practical SUV.

The organic forms of the “driver-centric, passenger-minded” cabin harmonize with the exterior. Blending progressive design with elevated levels of modern craftsmanship, the QX50 Concept’s interior reflects Infiniti’s desire to challenge conventional approaches to premium interior design.

“With the unveiling of the QX Sport Inspiration at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show, we showed the future of Infiniti QX models. The new QX50 Concept evolves this concept further and shows how Infiniti could develop its future presence in the fastest-growing vehicle segment globally,” said

Roland Krueger, president of Infiniti.

Infiniti’s QX50 Concept also previews the brand’s roll out of its autonomous drive support technologies. Central to the strategy for the development of all future autonomous drive support systems is that they should ensure the driver retains ultimate control over their vehicle – in keeping with Infiniti’s focus on driver engagement – while providing a proactive approach to safety.

Infiniti’s autonomous drive technologies will act as a “co-pilot” for the driver, empowering rather than replacing them, and “delegate” more onerous driving tasks to the car – such as navigating stop-start traffic on the highway or keeping track of the positions of surrounding vehicles.