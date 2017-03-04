Only 3.7% left work early on 1st Premium Friday: survey

TOKYO —

Few workers left their offices earlier than usual on the first Premium Friday, a campaign the Japanese government and business community kicked off last month, with 3.7% of people in the Tokyo area finishing work early, an online survey showed Friday.

Under the initiative designed to encourage workers to leave the office at 3 p.m. on the last Friday of each month to help spur tepid consumption and address long working hours, 10.5% of respondents said they were encouraged to leave their offices early or their companies took part in the campaign on Feb 24, according to a survey by Tokyo-based marketing firm Intage Inc.

It was conducted based on responses from some 2,200 men and women in their 20s to 50s in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

Of the 10.5%, slightly more than a third answered that they left work early, while less than one-fifth said they had planned to do so but were unable to for various reasons.

Among those who left work early, slightly less than half said they went home after work and about one-third said they went out to eat.

Regarding size of companies, the survey found that among those with 1,000 or more employees, 5.8% implemented the Premium Friday early leave policy, while 2.4% did so among companies with less than 100 employees.

© KYODO