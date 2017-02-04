Small Japanese firms hire more foreigners but labor policy remains opaque

TOKYO —

The number of registered foreign workers in Japan has surpassed 1 million for the first time due in part to aggressive employment by regional companies and small businesses as one means of coping with labor shortages.

While these companies, though few and far between, are breaking new ground with their hiring, it remains unclear how the government wants to go about introducing more foreign workers into the country as it works out a new policy.

Juroku Bank, Ltd. based in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, last April hired two Chinese students who had been studying at a university in the city of Nagoya.

It was the first time for the company to hire foreign bank clerks, and came as part of a new personnel strategy to deal with the growing number of visitors to Japan.

Zhang Yijun, 26, is assigned to handling remittance and other duties in foreign exchange at one of the Nagoya branches of the regional bank. Zhang can get by with everyday Japanese conversation, but still has many things to learn from co-workers about banking and handling customers.

Zhong Shouzhen, 29, also works in foreign exchange in the bank’s head office in Gifu City. Zhong struggles with polite Japanese expressions but hopes to engage in business mergers and acquisitions in the future. “I want to be an intermediary for Chinese and Japanese companies,” Zhong said.

“The two of them had the power to carve out a life in Japan from scratch, and we have expectations that they will prosper in various ways,” said a person in charge of bank personnel.

Tran Hong Kien, 28, from Vietnam who works for Yoshimoto Factory, a metal-processing firm in Ome, western Tokyo, joined the company last March after studying mechanical engineering at a top university in his country.

“I was impressed by the high technical competence in Japan,” said Kien, who is tasked to operate a lathe under instructions from senior workers at the company, which employees 25. “If possible, I would like to remain living in Japan.”

“It is difficult for a company of our size to employee Japanese students in science and technology, and recently it has been especially tough,” said company president Makoto Yoshimoto, who also admits it being hard to compete against large companies for the most talented graduates from Japanese universities.

Yoshimoto noticed many diligent and outstanding students when the company started conducting business in Vietnam several years ago. There were 20 applicants that responded to the company’s job offering but only two, including Kien, were hired.

Many foreign workers have also been working at small businesses in Japan but for low wages, brought over under the government’s skills acquisition program that critics say is a cover for hiring cheap labor. These workers often return home, just when they get used to their jobs, as their typically three-year contracts expire.

Yoshimoto said, “For the two Vietnamese this is regular employment with the same salary as for Japanese. I don’t mind if they work here until they retire.”

According to a survey by employment information company Disco of 630 companies nationwide, 38.1 percent employed or planned to employ foreign students in fiscal 2016, while more than half, or 59.8 percent, expect to hire such workers in fiscal 2017.

The percentage of foreigners who were recruited after graduating from overseas universities is expected to rise from 18.9 percent in fiscal 2016 to 32 percent in fiscal 2017. Disco said small- and medium-sized domestic companies that are hardly known to students are targeting college graduates from abroad for recruitment.

Registered foreign workers totaled 1,083,769 at the end of October, up 19.4 percent from a year earlier, according to a survey of the labor ministry.

This was the first time the 1 million milestone was passed since 2008 when the ministry started collecting statistics based on hiring reports by businesses.

The Japanese government has been promoting employment of foreign nationals with advanced skills and knowledge but in reality, trainees under the skills acquisition program have been leading the growth of foreign workers in Japan.

The latest ministry data also shows that program trainees increased 25.4 percent to 211,108, outstripping specialized professionals who increased 20.1 percent to 200,994. Students working as part-timers also increased a more robust 25 percent to 209,657.

The government is looking at the issue of accepting more foreign workers, faced with a declining and graying population.

A debate is underway among lawmakers and officials over whether to expand the scope of business that can hire foreign nationals as regular workers to cover glaring aging agriculture and the labor-strapped construction industry, not just highly skilled professions.

But many in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition have expressed concern that further opening the door to foreign workers might be a Pandora’s box of immigration troubles

Even labor unions, despite a desire to defend the rights of foreign workers, are wary of their influence on domestic employment and are against their easy acceptance into the workforce.

