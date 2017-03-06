Sompo Japan offers nation’s first online flaming insurance

TOKYO —

Insurance provider Sompo Japan on Monday will begin offering Enjo Insurance (“Flaming Insurance”) to websites and companies. This insurance will offer coverage to recover from unflattering information going viral on websites or social media.

More specifically “enjo” refers to widespread flaming of a single target due to negative rumors or scandals rather than one-on-one interactions. For example, when tabloid Friday accused actor Hiroki Narimiya of cocaine use, it was the target of a fierce “enjo” from his fans as well as fans of general human decency. McDonald’s Japan had to deal with a long-burning “enjo” after a tainted chicken scandal.

Sompo’s new insurance would cover both of the aforementioned cases. The first of its kind in Japan, it will compensate any target of “enjo” regardless of whether the reasons are groundless or based on fact. In the event of any viral negativity that is harmful to a brand or image, Sompo will cover expenses for a positive media campaign, research into why the negativity began, and public apologies if needed.

Premiums will run from between 500,000 to 600,000 yen and of course in the event of any deliberate trolling on the part of policy holders, any claims will be denied.

In this the information age, image is more important than ever, so its easy to see why insurance companies would move in to offer coverage for online reputations.

Source: Nikkei

Read more stories from RocketNews24.

—Man found innocent of indecent assault denied 12 million yen compensation by Supreme Court of Japan

—Japanese company offers insurance plan to protect against false train groping accusations

—U.S. may demand compensation from Japan for having the nerve to snow on its planes